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Former US Olympian pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool vandalism case

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Former US Olympian pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool vandalism case

A fence surrounds the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

A fence surrounds the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

Former US Olympian pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool vandalism case

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WASHINGTON – A former U.S. Olympic canoeist pleaded not guilty on Thursday to vandalizing a portion of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, in a case that has become a flashpoint over President Donald Trump’s efforts to remake .

David “Davey” Hearn, 67, is facing a felony destruction of property charge after federal prosecutors alleged he intentionally damaged lining material at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool last month.

Hearn appeared in local Superior Court in Washington, D.C., to enter the plea after he was criminally charged over the June 19 incident.

The 2,000-foot-long pool, a centerpiece of Washington’s , had been refurbished with an “American flag blue” liner at Trump’s request as part of the 250th anniversary celebration of U.S. independence.

The renovated pool quickly developed blooms of algae that tinted the water green, while pieces of the blue lining peeled off. Trump, facing criticism over the $14.7 million renovation, blamed the problems on vandals who he alleged had intentionally sabotaged the project.

, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of , announced a criminal indictment against Hearn earlier this month, casting the case as an effort to protect U.S. monuments.

Pirro alleged that Hearn had intentionally pulled at the liner, damaging a 2-square-foot piece and inflicting more than $1,000 in damages. The destruction of property charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Lawyers for Hearn have argued that he is innocent and that the brought criminal charges to distract attention from what they called a botched renovation.

Hearn has acknowledged reaching into the Reflecting Pool while cycling in the area and touching a piece of pool liner that was already partially detached, but he denied removing anything from the pool.

In the days following the renovation, Trump alleged that vandals poured chemicals in the pool to spawn algae and cut a 300-foot gash in the pool’s lining.

No one, Hearn included, has so far been formally accused of such actions.

The Department of the Interior said at least six people were arrested for suspected of the pool in the weeks following the renovation. troops and were mobilized to keep watch at the pool, and it was enclosed in fencing for July 4 holiday celebrations.

Trump has said the pool will need to be partially drained again for repairs.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; editing by Edmund Klamann and Susan Heavey.

Tags: washington, Trump administration, Jeanine Pirro, vandalism, national mall, U.S. Park Police, national guard, criminal law

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Tags: Jeanine Pirro, vandalism, national mall, U.S. Park Police, Trump administration, criminal law, washington, national guard

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