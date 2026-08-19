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Towson University names executive director for Cardin Center

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Towson University names executive director for Cardin Center

Towson University names executive director for Cardin Center

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Demleitner, Nora
Nora Demleitner will take over as the executive director of ‘s Ben and Myrna Cardin Center for Civic Engagement & Civil Discourse effective Sept. 8, 2026. (TDR File Photo)

has appointed Nora Demleitner as the inaugural executive director of the Ben and Myrna Cardin Center for Civic Engagement & Civil Discourse, effective Sept. 8, school officials announced Monday.

A highly regarded legal scholar and public policy expert, Demleitner comes to Towson after a four-year stint as the president of St. John’s College in Annapolis. In her new leadership role, she hopes to support Cardin Center’s mission of fostering community engagement, civic participation, public service and meaningful dialogue — steering the center’s next phase of growth and impact.

Founded in 2025, the Cardin Center was designed to advance Towson’s commitment to civic learning and democratic participation. The hub was named in honor of former U.S. Sen. and his wife, Myrna. 

“The Cardin Center has already established itself as an important space for meaningful dialogue and civic participation,” Demleitner said according to a release. 

“I am honored to join Towson University and work with President Ginsberg, Ben and Myrna Cardin, students, faculty, staff and community partners to strengthen civic engagement, advance meaningful dialogue and help to prepare the next generation of informed and engaged leaders.”

Demleitner, a 2024 The Daily Record honoree, is a senior fellow with the Council on Criminal Justice and has held leadership and/or faculty roles at Washington and Lee University, Hofstra University and St. Mary’s University schools of law.

During her tenure at St. John’s College, Demleitner led initiatives that expanded access, advanced global engagement and connected liberal arts with career opportunities.

Prior to Demleitner’s appointment, Tameka Porter served as the Cardin Center’s interim executive director. 

“We are thrilled to have Nora Demleitner join our university community, partnering with Senator and Myrna Cardin, two visionary leaders, as she leads the center and supports its mission to advance civil discourse and strengthen American democracy,” Towson President Mark R. Ginsberg said. 

“The Cardin Center is a cornerstone of TU’s commitment to civic engagement and service for the public good. [Demleitner’s] history of strategic leadership, professional experiences and expertise will enhance our efforts to address today’s most complex and critical issues — work that has never been more important.”

Tags: towson university, Baltimore County, Towson, mark ginsberg, Ben Cardin, Education, Power List, colleges and universities
Tags: Baltimore County, Towson, colleges and universities, Education, mark ginsberg, towson university, Power List, Ben Cardin

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