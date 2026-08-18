Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Measles vaccine exemption rates for kindergartners ‘concern’ MD superintendent

Home >Education >

Measles vaccine exemption rates for kindergartners ‘concern’ MD superintendent

Measles vaccine exemption rates for kindergartners ‘concern’ MD superintendent

Listen to this article

As Maryland students prepare to go back to school, new federal data showing a higher rate of measles vaccination exemptions in kindergartners has the state superintendent concerned.

“The latest data that did come out nationally anyway said that kindergarten immunization rates have dropped, and that is cause for concern because there are children that have died from having the measles,” Maryland State Superintendent of Schools said during a Tuesday virtual news conference. “I think not only the schools should be monitoring it, but I’m sure the Department of Health is going to be monitoring it, as well.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that 4.2% of U.S. kindergarten students were exempted from school vaccine requirements during the 2025-26 school year, compared to the 3.6% during the prior one.

In Maryland, 0.4% of kindergartners were not vaccinated due to medical exemptions last academic year, and 2.1% skipped because of religious exemptions, the state Department of Health reported. Both figures are up from 2024-25, which saw 0.52% forgoing due to medical exceptions and 1.7% for religious ones.

“For some diseases like measles, even a small decrease in vaccination rates can lead to more outbreaks of disease because community immunity requires over 95% of susceptible individuals to be immunized,” Dr. Andrew D. Racine, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement Tuesday. “The risk is real.”

Measles cases, which were previously declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000, are now on the rise across the country. The state Department of Health reported that 13 cases have cropped up in Maryland this year.

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR:

As of Thursday, the CDC confirmed 2,566 measles cases across 46 states and Washington, D.C. In 2025, there were 2,289 cases total.

In both 2025 and 2026, the most vulnerable population for measles infection was children aged 5 to 19, with 93% of infections occurring in those who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the .

State Superintendent Carey Wright. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland State Department of Education)
State Superintendent Carey Wright. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland State Department of )

Earlier this month, President Donald issued an executive order to reduce the number of recommended for children from 18 to 11. It also seeks to space out recommended childhood vaccines, including the one that protects against measles, mumps and rubella, and suggests that vaccines for those diseases be separated rather than administered together.

Additionally, Trump’s executive order dictates that states are obligated to provide religious and medical exemptions for childhood and adolescent vaccines.

“The only thing I can see is going to happen as a result of the announcement today is the injection of greater amounts of uncertainty and fear and confusion where there doesn’t need to be any,” Racine said of the executive order in an Aug. 11 statement.

Earlier this year, Maryland officials prepared for a rollback of the federal vaccine schedule with the passage of legislation to give Dr. , secretary of the state Health Department, the authority to issue official recommendations regarding screening, preventative services and immunizations to state residents based on clinical guidance from authoritative medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The law, which also separates the state’s vaccine authority from that of the federal government, went into effect July 1. Seshamani has yet to change the state’s vaccine schedule.

“Vaccines remain one of the most powerful public health tools that we have to protect Marylanders and our communities against severe illness and preventable disease,” Seshamani said in a January statement when Gov. West Moore announced that his administration was bringing forth the bill. “Immunization is a core public health priority for Maryland, and we will continue to have Marylanders’ backs by providing them with guidance and recommendations grounded in rigorous, evidence-based science.”

Students begin returning to school in the coming weeks, beginning with Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday.

Tags: CDC, Meena Seshamani, vaccines, maryland department of health, healthcare, Trump, Education, Carey Wright

Related Articles

Tags: Education, Carey Wright, healthcare, Trump, vaccines, Meena Seshamani, maryland department of health, CDC

Related Articles

Related Content

An 'Injured, hon?' ad for WGK Personal Injury Lawyers on the Old Town National Bank building at Fallsway and North Gay Street in downtown Baltimore.

Morgan State shooting victim files malpractice suit against MD law firm

A victim from the 2023 shooting at Morgan State University sued WGK Personal Injury Lawyers, the Baltimore law […]

August 17, 2026

Gov. Wes Moore delivers the keynote address at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Aviation Maintenance Technician program’s graduation ceremony on Aug. 13, 2026. (Office of Gov. Wes Moore)

Moore addresses UMES aviation program graduates

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore welcomed Gov. Wes Moore for a Thursday graduation ceremony recognizin […]

August 14, 2026

Students walk on campus at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Nov. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Reba Saldanha/File Photo)

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit alleging Harvard failed to protect Jewish students

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump administration that alleged Harvard University failed to prot […]

August 13, 2026

University of Baltimore, President Kurt Schmoke. (Submitted photo)

UB’s Kurt Schmoke: No further discussion with BCCC on merger ahead of retirement

Retiring University of Baltimore President Kurt Schmoke said there have been no further discussions to merge t […]

August 12, 2026

A play structure at the newly opened Kiddie Academy of Roland Park. (Courtesy Photo)

Childcare center opens in Baltimore

Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care announced the opening of a new franchise location in Baltimore’s Roland […]

August 4, 2026

The Johns Hopkins University said it laid off 110 employees in June 2026, citing cuts in federal research funding. (The Daily Record/File photo)

Johns Hopkins health researcher released after airport ICE detention

After Johns Hopkins University public health researcher Fatima Ameaka was detained by immigration authorities, […]

August 3, 2026

Editors Picks

U.S. President Donald Trump, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, speaks during an event to sign executive orders related to birthright citizenship and the polysilicon industry, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 6, 2026. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

2 Supreme Court decisions later, MD birthright citizenship case will continue

18/8/2026
A nurse readies a syringe during a free vaccination event for students and faculty at a Kentucky high school. The Maryland Department of Health announced that 10 Maryland FQHCs have joined the state's vaccine program for uninsured adults. (USA TODAY Network)

Measles vaccine exemption rates for kindergartners ‘concern’ MD supe[...]

18/8/2026
An 'Injured, hon?' ad for WGK Personal Injury Lawyers on the Old Town National Bank building at Fallsway and North Gay Street in downtown Baltimore.

Morgan State shooting victim files malpractice suit against MD law firm

17/8/2026
Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain speaks about a settlement between the state and the operators of a Woodberry broadcast tower sued over lead paint contamination. (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

Baltimore joins ‘TV Hill’ broadcast tower lead paint suit

17/8/2026
From left, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Sen. Karen Lewis Young, Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith, Del. Nicole Williams, Gov. Wes Moore, Liliana Ramirez, House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk and We Are Casa Executive Director George Escobar smile as the bill to ban 287(g) agreements in Maryland is signed. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Immigration law community weighs pros, cons of MD’s new ICE laws

14/8/2026

Commentary

More News

Megan O'Neill, a deputy attorney general for California, makes opening statements before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers as Meta faces a landmark trial in federal court over claims from 29 states in Oakland, California, on Aug. 18, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. (REUTERS/Vicki Behringer)

Meta rejects allegations it sought to hook children as landmark trial begins

18/8/2026
A view shows the U.S. Department of Homeland Security signage in New York City, July 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

US judge allows Trump to end thousands of Ethiopians’ deportation protecti[...]

18/8/2026
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent points to his badge during a traffic stop at the intersection of 28th Street and Pierce Parkway in Springfield, Oregon, on Nov. 19, 2025. (USA TODAY Network)

ICE proposes insurance plan to protect local officers making immigration arrests

18/8/2026
The United States Federal Communications Commission logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Disney, ABC sue FCC over threats to broadcast licenses

18/8/2026
An Amazon box moves along a conveyor belt at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on Dec. 1, 2025. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)

Amazon reinstates binding arbitration, bars class-action lawsuits

17/8/2026