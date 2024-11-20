Founder of Baltimore’s PerryLabs wants to empower the humans behind the AI
Founder of Baltimore’s PerryLabs wants to empower the humans behind the AI
Longtime AI and tech expert Jason Michael Perry joins Sloane Brown to talk about his work in cutting-edge tech. The founder of PerryLabs explains how his biggest challenges aren’t in the technology itself, but in helping those humans trying to work with and understand it.
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