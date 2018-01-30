Quantcast

Hogan’s mandatory-minimum bill thrills prosecutors, riles defense

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 30, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Gov. Larry Hogan and chief county prosecutors battled the public defender’s office and the ACLU on Tuesday over his proposal to impose mandatory minimum sentences on repeat gun offenders, with law enforcement calling the measure necessary to reduce slayings and the defense saying it would usurp judicial discretion. “We cannot allow this senseless violence ...

