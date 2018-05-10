Quantcast

Baltimore police commissioner charged with failure to file federal taxes

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 10, 2018

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has been charged with three counts of failure to pay federal taxes this week, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.

