Quantcast

De Sousa suspended without pay in wake of federal tax charges

By: Staff and Wire Reports May 11, 2018

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl D. De Sousa was suspended with pay by Mayor Catherine Pugh on Friday, one day after he was charged in federal court with three misdemeanor counts of failure to file taxes.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo