Quantcast

Frosh seeks outside counsel to investigate opioid companies

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 15, 2018

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is seeking help from outside law firms to with its ongoing investigation into opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo