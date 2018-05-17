Quantcast

Md. health facilities’ certificate of need process under review

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 17, 2018

Maryland may change how it regulates medical facilities in the state after a state task force heard concerns from stakeholders about the process. A task force formed by the Maryland Health Care Commission examined the certificate of need process at the behest of the legislature’s regulating committees and will spend the second half of 2018 coming ...

