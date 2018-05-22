Neal M. Brown | Waranch & Brown

Neal M. Brown, a founding partner in the Lutherville firm of Waranch & Brown LLC, has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

The induction ceremony took place at the college’s 2018 Spring Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

Founded in 1950, the college is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the college is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality.