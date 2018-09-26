Quantcast

Caves Valley Partners adds Clark Construction, Ricoh to Stadium Square roster

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018

Caves Valley Partners’ Stadium Square development has signed Clark Construction Group LLC and Ricoh USA Inc. to street-level office space at 145 W. Ostend St., Caves Valley Partners officials said Wednesday. Ricoh USA is taking occupancy of its space this month and Clark is currently building out its offices with plans to move in by November. ...

