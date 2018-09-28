Quantcast

On the Record

The Daily Record's law news blog

Why Musk aimed high on Tesla’s stock price

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor September 28, 2018

On any other day, the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking to remove Elon Musk as chairman and CEO as Tesla would dominate the headlines. But Thursday, of course, was no ordinary news day.

Still, we’d be remiss if we did not note this detail from the SEC’s complaint. The agency alleges “Musk falsely claimed in an Aug. 7 statement on Twitter that funding had been secured for Tesla Inc. to go private at $420 per share, a substantial premium over the stock price at the time,” the Associated Press reported.

And how Musk arrive at $420?

If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo