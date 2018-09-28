Why Musk aimed high on Tesla’s stock price

On any other day, the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking to remove Elon Musk as chairman and CEO as Tesla would dominate the headlines. But Thursday, of course, was no ordinary news day.

Still, we’d be remiss if we did not note this detail from the SEC’s complaint. The agency alleges “Musk falsely claimed in an Aug. 7 statement on Twitter that funding had been secured for Tesla Inc. to go private at $420 per share, a substantial premium over the stock price at the time,” the Associated Press reported.

And how Musk arrive at $420?

Per the SEC’s lawsuit, Elon Musk went with $420 because he had “recently learned about the number’s significance in marijuana culture” $TSLA pic.twitter.com/hFn0JopAOG — Akane Otani (@akaneotani) September 27, 2018

If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.