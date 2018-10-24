Tocqueville Society members recognized at annual United Way event

Brian Rogers, left, the non-executive chair of the board of directors at T. Rowe Price, and community volunteer Mary Jo Rogers address the crowd at The Winslow-Parker Metal Building in Baltimore. The Rogers were named Philanthropists of the Year by The United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society at its annual event. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)

The United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society honored its Tocqueville Society members for their generosity during its annual event Sept. 25 at the Winslow-Parker Metal Building in Baltimore.

Brian Rogers, non-executive chair of the board of directors at T. Rowe Price, and community volunteer Mary Jo Rogers were named Philanthropists of the Year, Patricia J. Mitchell, president of the board of directors of The Center Club, was named Volunteer of a Lifetime and the United Way’s Tocqueville Society Organization of the Year award was presented to CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and its associates.

Tocqueville Society members join a national network of more than 25,000 philanthropic leaders in a movement that is committed to creating opportunities for everyone in the central Maryland region. Locally, there are 566 members raising more than $7.2 million for the central Maryland community.

