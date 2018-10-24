Tocqueville Society members recognized at annual United Way event

Maria Tildon, left, the executive vice president of marketing, communications and external affairs with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, and Jeanne Kennedy, the company’s treasurer, accepts the Organization of the Year award on behalf of the health care provider given by the United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
From left, Hugh Warns III, senior vice president and director of equity research with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc., Andrew M. Brooks, vice president and head of U.S. equity trading with T. Rowe Price; Monica Warns; and Alan Wilson, president and CEO of McCormick & Co.., enjoy the evening at The Winslow-Parker Metal Building in Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
Brian Rogers, left, the non-executive chair of the board of directors at T. Rowe Price, and community volunteer Mary Jo Rogers address the crowd at The Winslow-Parker Metal Building in Baltimore. The Rogers were named Philanthropists of the Year by The United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society at its annual event. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
Bill Paternotte, left, a senior client adviser and a member of the investment committee with Brown Advisory, chats with Roger Calvert, the planned giving adviser with United Way of Central Maryland and a member of the Tocqueville Legacy Circle. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
Franklyn Baker, right, presents the Volunteer of a Lifetime Award to Patricia J. Mitchell, president of the board of directors of The Center Club, at The United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society’s annual event. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield was named United Way’s Tocqueville Society Organization of the Year at its annual event Sept. 25. Representing the company were, from left, Shawn McLeod, Wanda Oneferu-Bey, Maria Tildon, Steve Suttles, Jeanne Kennedy, Michelle Wise, Dawn Audia, Ranaye Weinapple, Bessie Richardson, Vickie Cosby and Gloria Romeo. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
From left, Marianne Mattran, Carole Miller, Liz Ferrugia, Lois Shofer, Patricia J. Mitchell, Melanie Sabelhaus, and Mary Louise Preis enjoy the evening during United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society Annual Event. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
From left, Jim Brinkley, Doug Brinkley, Wally Pinkard, Mary-Ann Pinkard and Ellen Brinkley were on hand at The Winslow – Parker Metal Building for United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society Annual Event. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
From left, Hugh Warns, Andy Brooks, Monica Warns and Alan Wilson attended the Tocqueville Society Annual Event. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
From left, Mark and Karen Huston have a conversation with Steve and Paula Woerner during The United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society’s annual awards event. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
From left, Tere Geckle, chair of the board of directors at Marian House; Lori Villegas, a senior vice president and wealth adviser with Morgan Stanley; Judith Ward, a senior financial planner at T. Rowe Price; and Marianne Mattran, president and co-founder of Foundry Wealth Advisors LLC, enjoy the evening at the Winslow-Parker Metal Building in Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
A beautiful evening welcomed guests to the Winslow-Parker Metal Building in Baltimore for the United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society’s annual event. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Md.)
The United Way of Central Maryland’s Tocqueville Society honored its Tocqueville Society members for their generosity during its annual event Sept. 25 at the Winslow-Parker Metal Building in Baltimore.
Brian Rogers, non-executive chair of the board of directors at T. Rowe Price, and community volunteer Mary Jo Rogers were named Philanthropists of the Year, Patricia J. Mitchell, president of the board of directors of The Center Club, was named Volunteer of a Lifetime and the United Way’s Tocqueville Society Organization of the Year award was presented to CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and its associates.
Tocqueville Society members join a national network of more than 25,000 philanthropic leaders in a movement that is committed to creating opportunities for everyone in the central Maryland region. Locally, there are 566 members raising more than $7.2 million for the central Maryland community.
