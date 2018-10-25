Quantcast

Guidewell Financial Solutions expands programs with $398K HUD grant

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2018

Guidewell Financial Solutions has been awarded $398,200 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide education and counseling in Maryland and eight other states, an increase in funding of nearly 15 times from 2017. HUD now recognizes the Catonsville-based nonprofit's growth as an approved provider with the grant, a sizeable increase from the $27,000 it received ...

