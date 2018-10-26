The Daily Record announces 2018 Icon Honors recipients

The Daily Record has announced the recipients of its 2018 Icon Honors awards.

The Icon Honors awards recognize business leaders around Maryland who are over the age of 60. The award salutes them for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. The honorees also have moved their businesses and the state of Maryland forward by growing jobs and community involvement.

Honorees are selected for their long-standing commitment to business in Maryland and significant professional accomplishments through innovation and leadership. They are also champions of their industries and have demonstrated a sustained commitment to community service. They can be in the workforce or retired and must hold or have held senior management-level positions with decision-making authority for their organization.

“This year’s Icon Honors recipients are longstanding members of the Maryland business community, 60 years of age or better. They are widely known for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership, both within and outside their chosen fields,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “What they focus their attention on really matters; what they say is important; and what they do makes a difference for many of us in Maryland, nationally and sometimes internationally. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize their stellar achievements.”

The Daily Record started the Icon Honors in 2017. This year, 30 people were selected for the honor.

The honorees will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 17, at a reception starting at 4:30 p.m. at The Center Club, 100 Light St. in Baltimore. They also will be profiled in a special section that will be inserted into the Dec. 18 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

Click here for more information about the winners and the event.