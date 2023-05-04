Baltimore Symphony Orchestra continues statewide tour with state funding

Jack Hogan//May 4, 2023

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. (File Photo)

By Jack Hogan

//May 4, 2023

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will continue its Music for Maryland tour this summer with state support in the form of a $500,000 grant.

State lawmakers included the grant funding in the state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Elected officials, including Gov. Wes Moore, on Thursday joined the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore to announce the orchestra’s summer lineup and the continuation of the three-year tour to each of the state’s 23 counties and Baltimore city.

“Music has the power to elevate, educate, move and create change,” Moore said in a statement. “The Music for Maryland tour speaks to the broader values that drive our administration, and we will continue to work with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and our other community partners to build a state that embraces the power of the arts.”

The Music for Maryland tour began in 2022 and this year it will include stops in Allegany, Cecil, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, St. Mary’s and Queen Anne’s counties.

The tour events include full and large chamber orchestra concerts and free programs for young people and families, according to the governor’s office.

The next stop on the Music for Maryland tour will be July 8 at Harford Community College, according to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s event schedule.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will also be returning to Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville for a performance July 3 as part of the Independence Day weekend celebrations.

