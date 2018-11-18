Quantcast

Bloomberg gives Hopkins historic $1.8 billion for financial aid

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 18, 2018

Michael R. Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York and a Johns Hopkins University alumnus, gave his alma mater a $1.8 billion gift for student financial aid, the largest-ever contribution to an American university. Bloomberg, who has previously given significant gifts to the university, where the School of Public Health is named for him, said the ...

