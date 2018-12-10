Patience and remembrance 

During the holidays it is important to take a step back from the normal hustle and bustle of the daily grind and be a little more patient with others and remember your roots.

I don’t necessarily mean your childhood, but more so when you first started practicing law.

Be patient with new (or less experienced attorneys). Remember that you were once that attorney on the other side, sometimes learning on the fly while doing your darnedest to advocate to your fullest for your client (something you should still be doing no matter how experienced you may be, just perhaps in a different way).

Instead of getting mad or aggravated perhaps try to sit down with the individual to see things from that person’s perspective and whether something can be worked out that still accomplishes your client’s goal without bashing the other side.

There should be common-courtesy professionalism between counsels, no matter how much more experience one may have over the other. When you find yourself being the one with more experience, try to remember how you used to feel when you first started out. Perhaps you can sit down and educate and help the other attorney grow. Not only will that make the other side feel good about the situation, but hopefully you will feel proud to help and make our profession even smarter.