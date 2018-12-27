Quantcast

Gregory E. Gann: Monarch invests in the children of Baltimore

By: Commentary: Gregory E. Gann December 27, 2018

“Don’t close my school,” a kindergartner at Monarch Academy Baltimore begged recently to the adults touring her classroom. She realized with remarkable intuition that they were representatives from the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, whose CEO, Sonja Santelises, has recommended that the board not renew its charter. We shouldn’t take this school away from this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo