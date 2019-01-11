Quantcast

Yard 56 lands Prudential Financial’s first Opportunity Zone investment

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 11, 2019

Baltimore’s Yard 56 project will receive Prudential Financial’s Impact Investment group’s first Opportunity Zone investment, according to developer MCB Real Estate. MCB Real Estate did not disclose the dollar amount of the investment. But the mixed-use Yard 56 project is expected to cost $150 million at full build-out. The first phase of development, which Prudential Financial ...

