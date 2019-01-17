Quantcast

UMSON assistant professor wins nursing science award

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019

Marik Moen, Ph.D, MPH, RN, an assistant professor in the University of Maryland School of Nursing, has been named the 2018-19 recipient of the Excellence in Advancing Nursing Science Award by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Moen will be honored at AACN’s 2019 Doctoral Education Conference in San Diego, going on through Saturday, where ...

