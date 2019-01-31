2019 Influential Marylander honorees announced

The Daily Record has announced the honorees of its 2019 Influential Marylanders awards.

The Influential Marylander award recognizes those who are leaving a mark on the community throughout the state. Honorees were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their contributions in their respective fields and their leadership in Maryland.

Honorees were selected in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. Elected officials are not eligible for this award because they are by nature influential. Three-time winners are inducted into the Circle of Influence.

Joining the Circle of Influence in 2019 are, Neil Meltzer, CEO of LifeBridge Health; Sheela Murthy, founder of the Murthy Law Firm; and Creig Northrop, CEO of Northrop Realty of Long & Foster.

“Influential Marylanders are inspirational. Their visionary actions earn them great respect from their professional peers and from the greater community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They spark innovation and progress, and by doing so, show how truly influential they are in our state. We at The Daily Record are pleased to recognize such an outstanding group of leaders in Maryland.”

The Daily Record started Influential Marylanders in 2007. This year, 53 people were selected for the honor. View a complete list of winners here.

The honorees will be celebrated Thursday, March 28 at an award reception and dinner at 5:30 p.m. at The Grand Lodge of Maryland in Cockeysville. They will also be profiled in a special section that will be inserted into the March 29 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

For more information about the winners and the event, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/influential-marylanders/.