Quantcast

Economic development offices are positioned to help small businesses

By: Special to The Daily Record Gina Gallucci-White February 18, 2019

In this technology-based world that we live in featuring virtual assistants, social media and artificial intelligence, Harford County’s Office of Community and Economic Development decided last year to get the word out about their services in a low-tech way. They knocked on businesses’ doors. “A lot of people don't know of all the programs we have to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo