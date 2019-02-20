Quantcast

Howard County Executive seeks private property access to prevent Ellicott City flooding

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 20, 2019

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball wants permission for county employees to enter private property to inspect and clear streams in order to prevent flooding in Ellicott City. As part of the Ball administration's "Ellicott City Safe and Sound" plan, the executive issued orders in December increasing the frequency of inspection of streams on public property. Now ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo