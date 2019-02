Jonathan Murray, Brian Doak, Dale Horn, Kyle Harris and Bart Gibson, advisers in the Baltimore and Hunt Valley branches of UBS Financial Services Inc., were named to the Forbes 2019 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list.

A ranking of the best financial advisers across the United States, the Forbes 2019 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of advisers who were nominated by their firms and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states.