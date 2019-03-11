Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop arranges $65M financing for $108M sale of multifamily project

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. structured $65.2 million in financing for The Hermitage Apartment Homes, a newly-developed, 348-unit, Class A apartment community in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. Alison Williams and Matt Baldwin, both Tampa-based members of Walker & Dunlop's Capital Markets team, completed the debt transaction on behalf of the client, Brass Enterprises. Drawing on their ...

