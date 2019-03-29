Quantcast

HomeCentris Healthcare to acquire Personal Touch Home Care

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2019

Owings Mills-based HomeCentris Healthcare LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Personal Touch Home Care of Baltimore Inc., the Maryland home health operations of Personal-Touch Home Care, a national skilled home health and non-skilled home care provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Personal-Touch Baltimore has operated in Maryland for nearly 40 years.  The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo