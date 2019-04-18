Quantcast

Hogan signs bill expanding protections against cyberbullying

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 18, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed into law legislation to expand Maryland’s prohibition on the cyberbullying of youngsters, as parents of a teenager driven to suicide by online harassment stood behind him. The expanded law, dubbed Grace’s Law 2.0, will outlaw a one-time online bullying incident conducted with the perpetrator’s knowledge that his or ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo