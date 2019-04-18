Quantcast

Marriott building world’s largest modular hotel

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2019

The world's tallest modular hotel, which will carry the Marriott International brand, is on track to be stacked in late fall in New York City with prefabricated and pre-furnished guestrooms. Once erected over a 90-day period, the 360-foot-tall tower will represent a milestone for the Bethesda-based hotel giant’s ongoing initiative to encourage hotel developers in North America to embrace modular ...

