Quantcast

MICHAEL D. COHEN, M.D. et al. v. DAWN RICHARDSON

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2019

Contracts -- Jury instruction -- Receivership action On May 19, 2016, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, returned a verdict against Shari Cohen, and Dr. Michael D. Cohen, M.D., P.A., (hereinafter “Appellants”) awarding Dawn Richardson (hereinafter “Appellee”) $1,275,000 on unjust enrichment and quantum meruit claims. Subsequently, Appellants filed a Motion to Strike the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo