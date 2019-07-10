Quantcast

Frosh files suit against Delaware group home where Md. teen died

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 10, 2019

Maryland has sued a Delaware group home -- where a Maryland girl died in 2016 under mysterious circumstances -- alleging the home failed to provide services for disabled children that it was obligated to provide. The False Claims Act complaint against AdvoServ details staff shortages, a failure to provide supervised care for students, a failure to provide teachers ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo