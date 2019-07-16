Quantcast

Hughes wins contract for state agency internet service

By: Sean Wallace July 16, 2019

Hughes Network Systems LLC, a Germantown-based provider of broadband satellite networks and services, announced Tuesday it was awarded a NASPO (National Association of State Procurement Officials) ValuePoint contract to deliver HughesNet for Business to state agencies and eligible political subdivisions. Under the agreement, Hughes will provide its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service, HughesNet, to state and local ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo