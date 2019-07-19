Quantcast

Hogan proposes more toll reductions

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 19, 2019

Some motorists in Maryland could see toll relief under a series of proposals announced by Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan made the announcement Friday in a 75-second video release that appeared to have been recorded and produced earlier in the week. The announcement marks the third time Hogan had rolled out toll reduction proposals since taking office in 2015. Hogan ...

