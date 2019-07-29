Quantcast

MUIH gets accreditation for M.S. Nutrition and Integrative Health program

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2019

Laurel-based Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) announced Monday that its M.S. Nutrition and Integrative Health program is now accredited by the Accreditation Council on Nutrition Professional Education (ACNPE), a programmatic accrediting agency for master’s degree programs in clinical nutrition. ACNPE's accreditation standards ensure that graduates have met the high level of competency expected of a ...

