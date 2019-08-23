Quantcast

Trump vows response to China tariffs on $75B of US goods

By: Associated Press By Joe McDonald, Paul Wiseman and Jill Colvin August 23, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared Friday that he had "hereby ordered" American companies with operations in China "to immediately start looking for" an alternative after Beijing announced a series of retaliatory tariffs. But as markets in the U.S., Asia and Europe tumbled, the White House offered no further details or explanation of Trump's intentions. Instead, the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo