Share of uninsured Americans rises for 1st time in a decade

Percentage of uninsureds in Maryland drops, bucking national tide

By: Associated Press Christoper Rugaber and and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar September 10, 2019

The proportion of Americans without health insurance edged up in 2018 — the first evidence from the government that coverage gains under President Barack Obama's health care law might be eroding under President Donald Trump. The Census Bureau also said in an annual report Tuesday that household income rose last year at its slowest pace in ...

