Quantcast

Leadership Howard County announces Leadership Premier class of 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2019

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, accepted 49 professionals from Howard County businesses and nonprofits into the Leadership Premier program’s class of 2020. Leadership Premier is a 10-month exploration of the Howard County community, during which participants visit Howard County businesses, meet with local leaders and learn about ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo