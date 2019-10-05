Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: McCormick upgrades forecast; transportation secretary hit with BPW road rage

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2019

McCormick & Co. Inc. kept moving along this week with reports of increased sales and profit, unlike motorists crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, as the state’s transportation secretary was the target of a different kind of road rage for frustrated motorists. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Tuesday that McCormick officials said the Hunt Valley-based spice maker ...

