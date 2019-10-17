Quantcast

Ex-lawmaker accused of misusing campaign funds pleads guilty

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 17, 2019

A former Maryland state lawmaker is due in federal court to face a charge that she illegally used campaign funds for her personal use.

