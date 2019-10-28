Quantcast

Chopt to open Annapolis location

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2019

Fast-casual restaurant Chopt Creative Salad Co., will open its newest location in Maryland Wednesday at the Festival at Riva shopping center, 2323 Forest Drive, in Annapolis. In celebration of its opening, Chopt is collaborating with local partner Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, a nonprofit organization that provides after-school programs for young people. The ...

