Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil receives Harford Award

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2019

Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil Inc., a collaborative partnership dedicated to the health and wellness of the northern Chesapeake community, received a Harford Award in the nonprofit category Oct. 17 from the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. The Harford Award recognizes and honors businesses or organizations yearly that manifest a strong commitment to the Harford County business community. Recipients ...

