Thrive expands into mid-Atlantic with EaseTech acquisition

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2019

Thrive, a Massachusetts-based provider of NextGen Managed Services, acquired EaseTech, a managed services provider in Columbia, company officials announced Tuesday. The addition of EaseTech will provide a new region for Thrive to offer its suite of cybersecurity, hybrid Cloud, global network management, disaster recovery and compliance-driven NextGen services. Throughout its 26 years of service in the finance, ...

