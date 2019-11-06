Calvin G. Butler Jr.

CEO

Baltimore Gas and Electric, an Exelon Company

Calvin G. Butler Jr considers himself a lifelong learner.

Throughout his time in the utility industry, the field has evolved and undertaken technological advances which have increased his knowledge but also lead to personal growth in leadership areas including how to motivate people. “Being a CEO and getting to this position, you can’t do it if you are not a lifelong learner,” he said. “It has been a great evolution for me both professionally and personally.”

After earning his Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law, Butler began his professional career with the Central Illinois Light Company and later rose through the ranks to hold multiple leadership positions at R.R. Donnelley. He joined the Exelon company in 2008 as vice president of external affairs and large customer services. After holding multiple senior vice president roles, he was named CEO in 2014. On Oct. 15, Butler was appointed interim CEO of Exelon Utiliuties, the parent company of BGE.

Under his leadership, BGE became one of the first utilities to deploy smart meters and conservation voltage reduction technology across their service territory.

“I want BGE to be the very best utility in the nation,” Butler said. “My goal every day is — what can I do to make us the very best unity in the nation, represent central Maryland and impact the communities that we serve so that people can be proud to say I am a customer of BGE.”

Butler gives his time to a number of boards including the Baltimore Community Foundation, Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Greater Baltimore Committee and the University of Maryland Medical Center. “Being CEO is my job, but me giving back to the community through those organizations and others is who I am and what it is all about,” he said. “I really believe that is the purpose that drives me to do this.”

While Butler’s name is on the Most Admired CEO award, he notes the recognition should also be felt by his 3,200 employees. “Having a great team as I do, they allow me to do so many other things because if I had a team that I felt could not keep it going and could not do the day to day like they do, I would not be able to do half the things I do,” he said.