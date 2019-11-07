Quantcast

UMB president Perman named next USM chancellor

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 7, 2019

University of Maryland, Baltimore President Jay Perman will be the next chancellor of the University System of Maryland, the higher education system encompassing most of the state's public universities. Perman will take over for Chancellor Robert Caret, who announced in May he would not seek an extension of his employment agreement with the system after it ...

