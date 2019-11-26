Quantcast

Md. Port Administration provides $500K grant, sediment to rebuild park in Baltimore County

By: Daily Record Staff November 26, 2019

A 16-acre Baltimore County park is gearing up for environmental improvements with the support of a $500,000 Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) grant awarded to the County’s Turner Station community. The grant will help restore public recreation areas, add walking trails and a boardwalk, and strengthen 2,600 feet of shoreline.  Fleming Park, ...

