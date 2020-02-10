Quantcast

Stevenson University receives $2M gift for Owings Mills campus library

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020

Stevenson University has received a $2 million gift, one of the largest in the university’s history, from the Philip A. Zaffere Foundation for its new Owings Mills campus library. The new 55,000-square-foot library will be named in honor of the late Philip A. Zaffere, an entrepreneur, inventor and food production engineer from the Eastern Shore. The ...

