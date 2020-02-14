Quantcast

Judge flushes inmate complaint about lack of toilet paper

By: Associated Press February 14, 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Delaware prison inmate who complained about running out of toilet paper. The judge ruled Thursday that the lawsuit by Isaac Pierce was frivolous. The ruling contains references to several other court decisions regarding toilet paper, or the lack of it, in prisons. Those rulings ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo