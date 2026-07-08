Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge rules for The Washington Post in $3.8B defamation suit from Trump Media

Home >Law >

Judge rules for The Washington Post in $3.8B defamation suit from Trump Media

The Washington Post building. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Post building. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Judge rules for The Washington Post in $3.8B defamation suit from Trump Media

Listen to this article

A federal judge on Thursday ruled in favor of The Washington Post, throwing out a $3.8 billion lawsuit filed in 2023 by President Donald ‘s company, Trump Media and Technology Group.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber, who is based in Tampa, wrote in a summary docket entry – known as a minute order – that Trump Media “failed to present evidence that would allow a jury to find by clear and convincing evidence” that The Post “published the allegedly defamatory statements with actual .” Barber granted The Post’s motion for and denied one from Trump Media.

The judge said in his ruling Thursday that a full opinion is forthcoming.

Public figures who sue for defamation in U.S. courts generally must demonstrate that the defendants acted with actual malice – disseminating information they know is false, or acting with reckless disregard for the truth – under the standard set by the landmark 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times Co. v. Sullivan.

In the complaint, lawyers for Trump’s social media company alleged a “years-long crusade” by The Post that culminated in an “egregious hit piece.”

The article, published on May 13, 2023, focused on Trump Media’s effort to obtain financing ahead of a merger to take the company public. The deal, a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition, received sign-off from federal securities regulators in February 2024. One month later, in March, the company debuted under the ticker symbol DJT on the stock exchange.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision and look forward to reviewing its written order upon release,” a Post spokeswoman wrote in a statement.

After discovery concluded in the case, The Post published a correction to the original piece, appended with a hyperlink on May 22, 2026 – three years after it was published.

The correction noted that “[d]iscovery in the ongoing litigation has established that Trump Media didn’t pay a loan referral fee of $240,000, as was stated in the article and was based on The Post’s reporting at the time of publication.”

Trump Media said the correction was a win and said it is considering appealing the court loss.

“After three years, The Washington Post finally admitted its harmful story was false,” a spokesperson for Trump Media wrote in a statement on Monday. “We believe a jury should decide whether these falsehoods were actionable and will evaluate whether to appeal last week’s ruling in due course. We will also continue to hold the media accountable.”

Scott Nover is a media reporter for The Washington Post. 

Tags: First Amendment/Media Law, federal court, Summary judgment, defamation, newspapers, Social Media, Nasdaq, Trump, malice, U.S. Supreme Court

Related Articles

Tags: defamation, Social Media, Nasdaq, U.S. Supreme Court, First Amendment/Media Law, Summary judgment, malice, newspapers, federal court, Trump

Related Articles

Related Content

The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is seen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, on May 10, 2023. (USA TODAY Network)

Glen Burnie ICE shooting victim’s injuries not being treated, lawyers say

ICE is illegally keeping a Baltimore man shot by agents in its custody without adequate medical treatment, mon […]

July 8, 2026

FILE PHOTO: Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, charged with obstructing an immigration arrest, leaves after appearing in court, in Milwaukee on May 15, 2025. (REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo)

Former Wisconsin judge sentenced in Trump immigration case

A former Wisconsin judge was sentenced after a jury found she obstructed a planned immigration arrest outside […]

July 8, 2026

moore-msba-june-2026-max

4 new judges appointed by MD Gov. Wes Moore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed four new judges to the bench.

July 8, 2026

Attendees climb down from a John Deere X9 combine, with Predictive Ground Speed Automation, during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, 2026. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo)

Deere settles lawsuit by FTC, states over equipment repair restrictions

Deere agreed to settle a lawsuit by the FTC and five states accusing it of illegally requiring farmers to use […]

July 8, 2026

"J.J. testified that he could not live with his mother or father in Guatemala and feared gang violence if he had to return to his home country," Judge Gregory Wells wrote in the opinion.

Kids injured by state have until they turn 21 to sue, MD appellate court rules

People injured by the state when they were children have until their 21st birthdays to sue, the Maryland Appel […]

July 8, 2026

A general view of The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, July 27, 2021. (REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi)

AI startup CEO pleaded guilty in US to trading on insider tips from lawyers

Arya Bolurfrushan, CEO of AppliedAI, pleaded guilty to insider trading in Boston involving tips from lawyers a […]

July 7, 2026

Editors Picks

The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is seen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, on May 10, 2023. (USA TODAY Network)

Glen Burnie ICE shooting victim’s injuries not being treated, lawyers say

8/7/2026
The Maryland State House is shown on the morning of the first day of the 2026 General Assembly, Jan. 14, 2026. (Maximillian Franz/The Daily Record)

10 highest-paid lobbyists of 2026 MD General Assembly session — and who they w[...]

8/7/2026
moore-msba-june-2026-max

4 new judges appointed by MD Gov. Wes Moore

8/7/2026
"J.J. testified that he could not live with his mother or father in Guatemala and feared gang violence if he had to return to his home country," Judge Gregory Wells wrote in the opinion.

Kids injured by state have until they turn 21 to sue, MD appellate court rules

8/7/2026
A sign at The Courtland, a 15-unit former Chasen Cos. apartment building in downtown Baltimore, bears the name of the collapsed real estate business.

Chasen bankruptcy: Baltimore developer grilled by lawyers on business associates

7/7/2026

Commentary

More News

The Washington Post building. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Judge rules for The Washington Post in $3.8B defamation suit from Trump Media

8/7/2026
FILE PHOTO: Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, charged with obstructing an immigration arrest, leaves after appearing in court, in Milwaukee on May 15, 2025. (REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo)

Former Wisconsin judge sentenced in Trump immigration case

8/7/2026
Capitol Hill staff member places signs before a news conference by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) on Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill, on the steps of the Treasury Department in Washington on June 27, 2019. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo)

Trump administration puts plan for Harriet Tubman $20 bill on ice

8/7/2026
Attendees climb down from a John Deere X9 combine, with Predictive Ground Speed Automation, during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, 2026. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo)

Deere settles lawsuit by FTC, states over equipment repair restrictions

8/7/2026
Commuters wait in line July 7, 2026, for shuttle buses outside the Friendship Heights station. (Christine Kao/The Washington Post)

DC Metro’s Red Line commuters face a summer slog amid station shutdowns

8/7/2026