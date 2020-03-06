Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation raises $3.9M at 16th annual Aspire Gala

Brooke Butler, second from left, the daughter of the late Mark Butler, accepts an award on her father’s behalf for raising $12 million over the course of 12 years for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. Mark Butler was the founder and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and became the chairman of the foundation’s board of directors in 2014. Joining Brooke Butler for the presentation are, from left, Bill Ripken, Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and Steve Salem, president and CEO of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
From left, Bill Ripken and Baseball Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson, Tony LaRussa and Rollie Fingers pose for a photo. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
From left, Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, Longtime University of Maryland broadcaster Johnny Holiday and former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith gather for a photo at the gala. Robinson was also the emcee for the evening’s festivities. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
From left, Elaine Ralph, Candace Ripken, Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board member Roger Ralph pose for a photo. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
From left, Judge Laura S. Ripken, an administrative judge in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board member Gus Kalaris, Lynn Kalaris and board member Robbie Callaway spend some time together at the 16th annual Aspire Gala. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
From left, University of Maryland Medical System President and CEO Mohan Suntha, former state Sen. Frank Kelly and Exelon Utilities CEO Calvin Butler attended the 16th annual Aspire Gala. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Former professional golfer Annika Sörenstam accepts her Aspire Award from Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken Jr. during the 16th annual Aspire Gala at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Merit Scholar Award winner Venus Simone Rogers accepts her award from Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken Jr. during the 16th annual Aspire Gala at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Retired U.S. Marine and Paralympic athlete Rob Jones accepts his award from Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken Jr. during the 16th annual Aspire Gala at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa accepts his award from Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken Jr. during the 16th annual Aspire Gala at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
From left, Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board member Warren Bischoff, board chairman Harold Himmelman, honoree Rob Jones and foundation President and CEO Steve Salem gather for a photo. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation held its 16th annual Aspire Gala Feb. 21 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel, honoring Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, professional golfer and 10-time major champion Annika Sörenstam and Rob Jones, a retired U.S. Marine and paralympic athlete.
The gala, recognized as the largest fundraising event in Baltimore, collected $3.9 million for the foundation. The evening included a lively cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner, program and special musical performance by Canadian Music Hall of Fame rock band Loverboy.
All event proceeds went to further the mission of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and its work with at-risk youth across the country.
In 33 years as a Major League Baseball manager, La Russa guided his teams to three World Series titles, six league championships and 12 division titles. His 2,728 victories rank third most for a major league manager.
During her 16-year, Hall of Fame career, Sörenstam amassed 89 victories worldwide including 72 on the LPGA and 10 Major Championships. Sörenstam also holds a record eight Rolex Player of the Year awards and six Vare Trophies for the lowest season scoring average.
Jones, a retired Marine, motivational speaker, and paralympic athlete has dedicated his life toward inspiring others to have a meaningful life after he lost both legs above the knee in an improvised explosive device blast while serving in Afghanistan.
