Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation raises $3.9M at 16th annual Aspire Gala

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation held its 16th annual Aspire Gala Feb. 21 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel, honoring Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, professional golfer and 10-time major champion Annika Sörenstam and Rob Jones, a retired U.S. Marine and paralympic athlete.

The gala, recognized as the largest fundraising event in Baltimore, collected $3.9 million for the foundation. The evening included a lively cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner, program and special musical performance by Canadian Music Hall of Fame rock band Loverboy.

All event proceeds went to further the mission of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and its work with at-risk youth across the country.

In 33 years as a Major League Baseball manager, La Russa guided his teams to three World Series titles, six league championships and 12 division titles. His 2,728 victories rank third most for a major league manager.

During her 16-year, Hall of Fame career, Sörenstam amassed 89 victories worldwide including 72 on the LPGA and 10 Major Championships. Sörenstam also holds a record eight Rolex Player of the Year awards and six Vare Trophies for the lowest season scoring average.

Jones, a retired Marine, motivational speaker, and paralympic athlete has dedicated his life toward inspiring others to have a meaningful life after he lost both legs above the knee in an improvised explosive device blast while serving in Afghanistan.

