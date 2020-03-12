Quantcast

MedChi urges telehealth technology amid COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020

MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, is urging the state to provide physician practices with telehealth technology to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Noting the important role of social distancing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Congress, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and private insurance companies are supporting the expanded use of telehealth ...

